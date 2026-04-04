Free transfers… Real Madrid and Barcelona duo top the golden line-up

As the 2025–2026 season draws to a close, transfer rumours are dominated by news of players whose contracts expire in June. From Rüdiger to Lewandowski, football fans are eagerly awaiting the destinations of these stars, who are capable of tipping the balance at major clubs without any financial outlay, in the free agent market, which in recent years has become one of the most exciting and sought-after transfer markets.

Casemiro, the former Real Madrid player and current Manchester United player, has announced that he will not be renewing his contract, which expires in June, confirming that his departure is a done deal. As for other stars such as Rüdiger and Konaté, their futures remain unclear, with major clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, closely monitoring their situations in preparation to sign them on free transfers.

Inter Milan, runners-up in the last edition of the Champions League, may see changes in goal. Yann Sommer’s contract expires on 30 June 2026, and it appears he will face multiple offers, whilst no negotiations have taken place regarding a contract extension. Should he decide to stay, he will serve as second-choice goalkeeper, whilst Tottenham’s Vicario is considered the leading candidate to succeed him.

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