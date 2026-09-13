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Coventry City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Frank Lampard endures nightmare start as Coventry City suffer 5-0 Brighton thrashing to remain pointless and goalless after four matches

F. Lampard
Coventry City
Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

Frank Lampard is enduring a disastrous return to the Premier League, as his Coventry City side suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. The Sky Blues remain rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point or goal after four matches, marking a catastrophic start to the campaign for the newly promoted team.

  • Brighton thrash 10-man Coventry

    Brighton ruthlessly dismantled Coventry, leaving Lampard searching for answers. The visitors took the lead before the break, completely overpowering the hosts in the second half. The situation worsened for Coventry when Taiwo Awoniyi received a straight red card for violent conduct. With a numerical advantage, Brighton ran riot, adding four more goals to secure a dominant 5-0 victory.

    The result lifts Brighton to fourth place with seven points. Meanwhile, Coventry share the unwanted record of zero goals with Tottenham Hotspur, though Spurs have managed to collect two points from two draws and two defeats.

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  • Lampard reacts to miserable defeat

    Despite an encouraging first-half display, Coventry collapsed following the dismissal. The heavy defeat leaves the club as the only team without a single point in the competition.

    Speaking to Sky Sports at half-time, Lampard urged his players to keep fighting and maintain their confidence despite the mounting pressure. "We created pressure in the first half, but we couldn't get the finish. We must stay positive. The players have felt themselves grow into the game, but we have to have belief. If you don't have that in football, then what have you got?" he stated.

  • Gross joins elite assist club

    While the afternoon belonged to Brighton collectively, it was a particularly special occasion for Pascal Gross. The German midfielder orchestrated the play and successfully registered his 50th Premier League assist when he set up Yasin Ayari for the final goal. Gross is now in elite company.

    Since his debut in the 2017-18 season, the only midfielders with more assists in the competition are Kevin De Bruyne with 91 and Bruno Fernandes with 73, while Gross is now tied with Bernardo Silva on 50. Gross capped off his outstanding performance by also converting a penalty.


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  • FBL-ENG-PR-COVENTRY-BRIGHTONAFP

    What comes next for Coventry?

    Lampard faces a monumental task to lift the morale of his struggling squad ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. Coventry host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before travelling to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The club desperately need to find their scoring boots to avoid being cut adrift.

Carabao Cup
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Carabao Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA