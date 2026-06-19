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Coventry City v Portsmouth - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Frank Lampard to sign long-term Coventry contract after ending 25-year Premier League absence

F. Lampard
Coventry City
Premier League

Frank Lampard is close to signing a lucrative long-term contract extension with Coventry City following their sensational return to the top flight. The former England midfielder has transformed the West Midlands club since his arrival, successfully ending their painful 25-year absence from the Premier League by securing the Championship title last season.

  • Managerial contract talks advance

    The Sky Blues are locked in advanced negotiations to secure the future of their manager following their recent Championship title triumph. According to reports from The Telegraph, the former Chelsea boss is close to finalising a lengthy extension after guiding them to the second-tier trophy with an impressive 95 points. With just over a year remaining on his current deal, this impending agreement provides an immense structural boost ahead of their elite-tier return.

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  • Hull City v Coventry City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Strategic transfer planning underway

    Behind closed doors, the dialogue between the manager and club owner Doug King has already shifted toward establishing a robust survival blueprint. Lampard has fully immersed himself in the project and is busy identifying quality targets capable of adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League. The hierarchy intends to mirror the aggressive financial backing that allowed newly promoted sides like Nottingham Forest and Sunderland to thrive during their respective returns.

  • Ambitious summer recruitment targeted

    The club faces an immediate challenge in the market as they attempt to build a resilient squad before pre-season training commences. A primary objective is securing permanent defensive stability, though Brighton recently rejected Coventry's initial £20 million bid for goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. Lampard will look to use his personal elite pedigree, including past managerial stints with Chelsea and Everton, to attract further high-profile targets to the club.

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  • Coventry City v Portsmouth - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Daunting seasonal opener awaits

    Coventry face a monumental tactical test when they initiate their Premier League campaign with a daunting trip to reigning champions Arsenal on Friday, August 21. History heavily favours the hosts, as title holders have won all seven previous opening weekend fixtures against newly promoted teams. Lampard will then mark their historic first home match in a quarter of a century against fellow promoted outfit Hull City the following weekend.