Getty Images Sport
Frank Lampard responds to Chelsea job links as Coventry boss is asked about Liam Rosenior sacking
Promotion hero dismisses exit talk
Lampard has enjoyed a transformative spell at the CBS Arena since his appointment in November 2024, winning 44 of his 80 matches in charge to finally secure top-flight football. Despite his deep emotional ties with the West London club, he was quick to shut down rumours during a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wrexham. While Chelsea have struggled through a dismal run of five matches without a goal, Lampard remains contracted to Coventry until June 2027 and is prioritising their upcoming title celebrations.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus remains on the Sky Blues
The 47-year-old manager was careful to avoid critiquing the circumstances surrounding Rosenior’s departure, citing his own previous experiences in the Stamford Bridge dugout. He emphasised that his pride stems from the "special year" he has shared with the Coventry supporters and squad.
When asked by Sky Sports about the possibility of a return to Chelsea and the current state of his former club, Lampard said: "Well I definitely don't want to talk about Liam and Chelsea because I've been there and I never want to talk too much about managers because of context behind the scenes, etc. I think it's disrespectful to have a judgement on it. That's for pundits to have a judgement. I'm Coventry manager, I'm enjoying my moment of us being promoted and winning the title, and that's it."
He added: "It's a difficult patch, for sure, and we as managers know that in those difficult patches the consequences that can be. And I think we all have to be big enough to understand that. But as a football club, they're in a difficult patch. They have a chance probably to be able to get something out of the season with the FA Cup and the league position, if they can make that better, but it's Chelsea's business. Chelsea's a big part of my life but at the moment it's their business and my business is here."
Contractual uncertainty lingers
Despite his success, questions regarding Lampard’s long-term future persist as he enters the final period of his current deal. While fans remain anxious about the lure of the Premier League elite, the manager is urging a focus on the present achievement rather than hypothetical moves.
Addressing the concerns of the fans and his current contract status, Lampard added: "I don't know. I'd like to think that Coventry fans are just enjoying what we've done through this season. I think in the world of management lots of things are out of your control. All you can do is control your work and I have to come and speak to you and talk about rumours etc but at the minute I think we should just enjoy where we are in an amazing season. I'm really proud and pleased to be a part of it.
"I enjoy doing what I'm doing so I can't control who worries or not. What I would say is just enjoy this because it's a special year. There have been no discussions, so I'm just getting on with my job and enjoying these last couple of weeks."
- Getty Images Sport
Champions prepare for trophy lift
Coventry host Wrexham this Sunday in a celebratory atmosphere where Lampard and his players will finally be presented with the Championship trophy. Following the festivities, the focus will shift to a Premier League return and potential summer reinforcements to ensure the Sky Blues are competitive in the top flight. Meanwhile, Chelsea will rely on interim head coach Calum McFarlane to navigate the final weeks of the season, aiming to salvage their FA Cup campaign and halt a catastrophic slide down the table.