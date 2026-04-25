Frank Lampard responds to Chelsea job links as Coventry boss is asked about Liam Rosenior sacking

The 47-year-old manager was careful to avoid critiquing the circumstances surrounding Rosenior’s departure, citing his own previous experiences in the Stamford Bridge dugout. He emphasised that his pride stems from the "special year" he has shared with the Coventry supporters and squad.

When asked by Sky Sports about the possibility of a return to Chelsea and the current state of his former club, Lampard said: "Well I definitely don't want to talk about Liam and Chelsea because I've been there and I never want to talk too much about managers because of context behind the scenes, etc. I think it's disrespectful to have a judgement on it. That's for pundits to have a judgement. I'm Coventry manager, I'm enjoying my moment of us being promoted and winning the title, and that's it."

He added: "It's a difficult patch, for sure, and we as managers know that in those difficult patches the consequences that can be. And I think we all have to be big enough to understand that. But as a football club, they're in a difficult patch. They have a chance probably to be able to get something out of the season with the FA Cup and the league position, if they can make that better, but it's Chelsea's business. Chelsea's a big part of my life but at the moment it's their business and my business is here."