Franco Mastantuono to Serie A? Three clubs interested as Real Madrid look to organise transfer after difficult debut season for Argentine teenager

Real Madrid are preparing to send teenage sensation Mastantuono on loan this summer, as per Marca. Following a meeting between the club and the player's representatives earlier this week, both parties agreed that a temporary departure is the best step for his development. The Argentine youngster struggled for consistent minutes during his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are now convinced that he needs regular first-team football to showcase the immense talent that originally brought him to Europe. August is expected to be a decisive month in shaping the teenager's immediate future. The club want to ensure they find the perfect environment for his continued growth on the continent.











