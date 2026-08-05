Fiorentina agree deal to sign Real Madrid youngster on loan

Fiorentina have finally reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Mastantuono on a season-long loan, as per Corriere dello Sport. The breakthrough brings an end to a summer saga that had threatened to turn into a prolonged transfer soap opera. After several weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the respective club hierarchies and the player's representatives, a definitive compromise has been found.

The talented teenager will now head to Serie A to wear the famous purple shirt for the upcoming campaign. Securing the Argentine's signature represents a major boost for the Italian side as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.