France confirm intent to play U20 Women's World Cup despite UEFA boycott threat against FIFA

The FFF has confirmed to BBC Sport its intention to compete in the upcoming Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, despite the significant political tension currently gripping the global game. The decision comes at a critical time as UEFA continues to hover over a potential boycott of all FIFA-sanctioned competitions following a massive fallout over Gianni Infantino’s controversial commercial proposals.

In a direct response regarding their status for the competition, the French authorities have made their position clear. The FFF issued a short but definitive statement regarding their travel plans, confirming: 'For now, France will be participating to the Fifa U20 Women World Cup.'