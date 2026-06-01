Florian Wirtz to reunite with Xabi Alonso at Chelsea? Stunning transfer rumour addressed as £116m playmaker sees shock Liverpool exit speculated on

Despite reports claiming Liverpool might be open to a sale if they could bring in a fee somewhere close to the £116 million ($156m) that they spent on Wirtz, Romano suggests the Reds are committed to their number 7. "No, Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool this summer. The relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz is excellent, of course. They won together and had a fantastic time together at Bayer Leverkusen, but that’s it. There is nothing official, no talks," Romano stated.

The Italian insider further added that Chelsea's current recruitment strategy might not align with such a move. "Chelsea are not looking for that kind of player, and it’s important to mention that Florian Wirtz remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad. They believe that next season could be his season in red, so there’s absolutely no movements around Florian Wirtz. Forget about it," he clarified.