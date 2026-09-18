Bayern Munich eye Florian Wirtz rescue mission as Michael Olise swap rumors swirl around Liverpool star

Bayern are closely monitoring Wirtz's difficult start to life at Liverpool, as per BILD. The Bundesliga heavyweights view the Germany international as a prime target if they are forced to dip into the transfer market next summer.

Wirtz has struggled to make a tangible impact in the Premier League, recording just one assist in four appearances this season. Despite his underwhelming numbers, Bayern remain huge admirers of the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

The Bavarians are eager to stockpile top German talent at the Allianz Arena. Offering Wirtz an escape route from his Anfield nightmare perfectly aligns with their long-term recruitment strategy.