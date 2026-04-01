Flick’s departure and FIFA’s complaint… Laporta outlines Barcelona’s future

Juan Laporta, the newly elected president of Barcelona, has expressed his strong confidence in the Catalan club’s current sporting project.
He emphasised the importance of maintaining stability and relying on the players already at the club, whilst praising the performances of German manager Hansi Flick and midfield star Pedri.
Laporta spoke candidly about several hot topics in a lengthy interview published by the Spanish newspaper Sport, starting with the future of Flick, who has led the team successfully since taking charge.
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