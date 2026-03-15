Fiorentina: Vanoli’s squad list – the decision on Moise Kean. And Fortini is not included

David de Gea, Oliver Christensen and Pietro Leonardelli have been called up in goal. In defence, Luis Balbo, Pietro Comuzzo, Dodô, Robin Gosens, Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongračić, Luca Ranieri, Daniele Rugani and Kouadio have been called up.

In midfield, the squad includes Marco Brescianini, Giovanni Fabbian, Nicolò Fagioli, Jacopo Fazzini, Rolando Mandragora and Cher Ndour.

Finally, in attack, the players called up are Albert Gudmundsson, Jack Harrison, Moise Kean, Riccardo Braschi and Roberto Piccoli.