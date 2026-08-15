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Ferran Torres sends message to Paris Saint-Germain fans after completing €50m transfer from Barcelona
PSG complete Ferran Torres signing
PSG have officially announced the signing of Spanish forward Torres on Saturday. The 26-year-old attacker has agreed to a long-term contract in the French capital that will keep him at the club until June 2031.
His arrival brings additional firepower and versatility to an already star-studded frontline. Confirming his immediate status within the squad, the new arrival has officially been assigned the prestigious number 9 shirt in Paris.
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Torres targets trophies under Enrique
Speaking during his official unveiling, Torres expressed his delight at joining the Parisian outfit. The Spanish forward made his silverware ambitions clear from his very first moments in his new colours. He was also quick to highlight the vital roles played by the club's hierarchy in securing his signature. He paid tribute to the key figures who showed trust in his ability.
"I’m delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain," Torres stated on the club's official website. "I’d like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."
Impressive goalscoring record arrives in Paris
Torres arrives in Paris on the back of a stellar 2025-2026 campaign. The 26-year-old established himself as a durable and reliable attacking threat, featuring in 49 matches across all competitions.
The Spanish international delivered an impressive return in front of goal during that period, finding the net 21 times. His proven finishing and tactical flexibility make him an ideal fit for the system employed in Paris. Those impressive performances convinced president Al Khelaifi, football advisor Campos, and head coach Enrique to invest in his long-term future.
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New number 9 ready for Parisian chapter
With the transfer officially completed, Torres will immediately begin integrating into pre-season preparations with his new team-mates. He will work under countryman Enrique to adjust to his new surroundings.
Supporters will be eager to see how the new number 9 fits into the tactical setup once competitive fixtures resume. The club expects his presence to elevate the standard of their attacking play. Under contract until June 2031, Torres now looks ahead to fulfilling his promise of bringing maximum success to the French capital.
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