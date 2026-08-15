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'He fits in perfectly' - Luis Enrique reacts as PSG seal €50m swoop for Ferran Torres
PSG finalise €50m deal for Torres
PSG finalised the signing of Spanish forward Torres on Saturday morning. The 26-year-old attacker joins the French club from Barcelona in a transfer valued at €50 million. The 2026 World Cup champion has put pen to paper on a long-term contract in the French capital. The agreement takes effect immediately and keeps the versatile international committed to the Parisian side until 2031.
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Enrique delighted with versatile addition
Speaking in his press conference on the eve of the Trophee des Champions, manager Enrique expressed immense satisfaction following the arrival of the Spanish international. He made it clear that Torres provides exactly the quality PSG are seeking in the market.
"I am happy with his arrival. I think we are improving the team, we are always looking for opportunities," Enrique explained to the media. "He is an international player, we know him and he adapts perfectly, because he can play anywhere.
"With his mentality, I think it's important to have this type of player. We continue to work with the president and Campos on the transfer market and we are looking to improve the team."
Pre-existing relationship in international football
The transfer brings about an exciting reunion between Torres and Enrique in Paris. The two men already know each other very well from their previous work together at international level.
Indeed, the former Spain head coach was the manager who originally handed Torres his debut for the Spanish national team. That established relationship should prove invaluable as the forward adjusts to life in France.
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Trophee des Champions clash awaits
Torres arrives at PSG at a crucial moment in their pre-season preparations. The Parisian club are set to compete against RC Lens in the Trophee des Champions, with the squad aiming to secure the silverware. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old forward will start the match or come off the bench.
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