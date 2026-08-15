AFP
Revealed: How Barcelona are 'tricking' Man City out of €18m in Ferran Torres transfer to PSG
Barcelona agree €50m Torres sale
Barcelona have reached an agreement with PSG for the transfer of Torres. Les Parisiens will pay a fee of around €50 million without add-ons. The move will see the 2026 World Cup winner link up with his former national team manager, Luis Enrique, at the Parc des Princes. Despite his importance to Barcelona's title-winning campaign last season, the Spanish giants opted against extending his contract, which is due to expire next year.
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Clever deal structure saves €18m
The strategic structure of the deal allows Barcelona to avoid paying up to €18m to Torres' former club, City, as per The Athletic. When Blaugrana signed the Spaniard from the Cityzens in January 2022 for €55m plus €10m in add-ons, specific conditions were included in the agreement.
Had Barcelona renewed his contract, they would have owed City an extra €8m. By allowing his deal to run into its final year without an extension, that financial obligation vanished entirely.
Dodging City's sell-on clause
Barca also successfully bypassed a major sell-on fee clause negotiated by City during the initial transfer in 2022. City were entitled to a €10m sell-on bonus if the attacker was sold for €55m or more. By capping PSG's transfer fee at €50m, Blaugrana keep the full sum in Catalonia. The financial manoeuvring caps off a remarkable period for Torres. He became a national hero in Spain this summer after scoring an extra-time winner to defeat Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final.
- AFP
Rejoining Enrique at PSG
The forward departs Barcelona following an impressive campaign where he netted 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions to help secure the league title. Torres has now officially become a new PSG player and will adapt to Enrique's squad ahead of the new season.
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