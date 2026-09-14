Fabian Hurzeler demands Brighton stay humble despite 'special' five-goal demolition of Coventry City

The commanding away victory extended Brighton's impressive run of seven wins and clean sheets in their last ten meetings against newly promoted opposition. Despite his side's free-scoring display, the manager was quick to warn against getting carried away.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Hurzeler said: "Every win away is something special in the Premier League. The red card helps us. Coventry were always dangerous from set pieces. We kept a clean sheet, that is the most important so good overall performance. We didn't score in the first minutes but we kept it simple.

"We will always be the team who are very humble and don't take things for granted. We have to be humble in these moments, of course enjoy it together. We have good depth in the squad. We will always come with our togetherness."

The German tactician also reserved special praise for club captain Dunk, who scored a sensational 20-yard effort from open play: "We always know that he has a great technique with his right foot and we know that he has the courage so I'm happy that he gets his rewards."