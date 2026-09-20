Seagulls shocker! Konsa slams sloppy Gunners after Brighton end winning run in 3-0 rout

Ezri Konsa offered an honest assessment after suffering his first defeat in an Arsenal shirt, as Brighton & Hove Albion earned a convincing 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium. On the day the Seagulls wore commemorative shirts to celebrate their 125th anniversary, the hosts ended the Gunners' seven-game winning start to the season.

The result marked Arsenal's heaviest league defeat since May 2023, when Brighton produced an identical scoreline at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite completing a grueling stretch of four consecutive away matches in under two weeks, Konsa insisted schedule fatigue cannot justify the performance.