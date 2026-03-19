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Explained: The vital World Cup role Matt Turner could fill for the USMNT despite dropping down goalkeeper depth chart
Turner the right character to fill a support role for Pochettino
That is where Turner, who played all 360 minutes of the United States’ 2022 World Cup campaign, comes in. He may not be first-choice at present, having made only three additions to his tally of 52 caps across the calendar year of 2025, but boasts potentially priceless experience.
The former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest custodian, who returned to his homeland last summer after seeing Lyon sanction a loan switch to the Revolution, is considered to be the right kind of character to fill a support role in Pochettino’s plans.
That is an opinion shared by ex-USMNT keeper Friedel - who was No.2 behind Tony Meola at the 1994 World Cup, before providing the most reliable last line of defence at the 1998 and 2002 editions of FIFA’s flagship event.
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Who will make up the USMNT's World Cup goalkeeping roster?
Friedel, speaking on behalf of OLBG, told GOAL when asked how Pochettino and his coaching team will assemble their goalkeeping roster: “It's an interesting one when you're forming your squad. If you're going to have Matt Freese as your number one, who has limited experience for tournaments like this, then it's really good to have an experienced number two like Matt Turner. And Matt is also a really good guy, a good team-mate, a good pro.
“If you have that experienced guide, then you might be able to bring in a young goalkeeper as a third and give him the experience of being around a group in tournament competition.
“I think that's probably the way they're angling to go. If you have two inexperienced keepers as your number one and two, then you have to bring in an experienced number three. So if Matt does go as the number two, I know him really well, he'll be a great team-mate, he'll help the number one goalkeeper, and he'll be a really positive influence around the place. That's the kind of person he is.”
Turner has not thrown in the towel on becoming the USMNT’s go-to goalkeeper once again, but faces a race against time in which to earn that responsibility. Quizzed on whether the No.1 spot can be reclaimed by a man that he previously worked with in New England, Friedel added: “I think it'll be difficult for him. He has some competition. Matt Freese, of course, and then Chris Brady and Patrick Schulte. He would have his work cut out to become the number one.”
Who are the most important players for the USMNT?
Whoever lines up between the sticks for the USMNT this summer will have an important role to play. They are not, however, considered to be the most crucial of cogs in a well-oiled machine. In order for Pochettino’s side to deliver on expectations, superstar outfield performers must step up to the plate.
Friedel said on the brightest of leading lights there: “The three, actually four, best players for me right now: I would say Antonee Robinson. He's going to be one of the best left-backs in the tournament. Chris Richards, Weston McKennie. Those are my guys. Then a fully fit Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic. But I think you need to win midfields in World Cup games. So I think Tyler and Weston become incredibly important.
“Christian is important for the U.S., of course, but it's really good to see how well Chris Richards has done in the Premier League. And Antonee, especially if we're going to play with five across the back as a wing-back, will be really good because he's got pace and quality and can help out in both attack and defence.
“Those are the players I'd be looking to lead the team. As for how they'll do, I think they'll get out of the group, and then it comes down to who they get drawn against. Do they have the ability to get to the quarter-finals? Yes, they do. But it's hard. That's why only eight nations have ever won a World Cup. When they get into the knockout rounds later in the tournament, they're going to have to beat a Spain, a Germany, an England, a Belgium, an Argentina or Brazil. They're going to have to play somebody who's really good, probably better than them.
“I expect them to get out of their group. I expect them to probably go through the next knockout round. And then from there it's a flip of a coin, depending on who they get drawn against, what happens with the referee, what happens with VAR, whether a penalty goes their way or against them, or a sending off. Things like that. That's how I expect it to go.”
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USMNT fixtures: De Bruyne and Ronaldo to be faced in friendlies
Four friendly dates will be taken in by the USMNT before the real business of World Cup action gets underway against Paraguay on June 12. Some household names - including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala - could be faced when lining up against Belgium, Portugal, Senegal and Germany.
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