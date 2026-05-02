Explained: Why Martin Odegaard wasn't picked for Arsenal's clash with Fulham

The absence of Odegaard stems from a physical setback during Arsenal's midweek European exploits. The Norway international was forced off in the 58th minute during the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, sparking immediate fears over his availability for domestic duties.

Odegaard has been hampered by a knee issue throughout the season, and the quick turnaround for the Saturday evening kick-off proved too much for the midfielder. Arsenal staff made the decision to leave him out of the squad entirely for Fulham’s visit to the Emirates Stadium to avoid further aggravating the long-standing problem.