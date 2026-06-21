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Explained: ‘Huge’ hurdle that threatens to dash Man Utd’s ‘dream’ of luring Victor Osimhen away from Galatasaray in summer transfer window
United’s striker search to support Sesko
Following Sesko’s solid debut campaign - registering 12 goals across 32 appearances and playing 1,817 minutes - the club have determined they require another proven striker to complete their rebuild. Osimhen is viewed as the dream target, according to CaughtOffside.
The Nigerian's monumental valuation is completely justified by his lethal track record, boasting 22 goals in 33 appearances in the 2025-26 season and 59 strikes in 74 games overall for Galatasaray. However, securing him represents a huge hurdle; since his €75 million permanent move in 2025, the colossal transfer fee required threatens to dash this pursuit, forcing United to evaluate flexible options.
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Exploring cheaper alternatives
Caught Offside named among the alternatives French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who brings valuable Premier League experience, reliable physicality, and robust attributes to the table. Although he lacks the superstar aura of Osimhen, Mateta represents a highly practical signing who already understands the rigours of English football. Additionally, Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as an intriguing candidate since his Juventus future remains highly uncertain. United are said to see the Serbian as a powerful market opportunity who boasts the imposing size, clinical finishing ability, and elite experience necessary to give the attack an entirely different type of physical threat.
Balancing youth investments with experience
The shortlist further reflects a deliberate strategy focused on balancing profiles rather than simply making a panic buy. Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi is firmly on the radar as a shrewd long-term investment.
Conversely, outgoing Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski stands out as the most surprising inclusion. As reported by talkSPORT, the Polish legend is being tipped as a fascinating short-term option, primarily because of the invaluable mentorship and immense experience he could offer Sesko.
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What comes next for the Red Devils?
With Sesko widely expected to retain his status as the undisputed number one choice attacker next season, United must swiftly narrow down their shortlist. Over the coming weeks, the board will likely initiate formal talks with their preferred supporting striker target. For now though, their focus remains on pre-season, with their first friendly against Wrexham scheduled for July 18.