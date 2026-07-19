Every England player at the 2026 World Cup rated: Jude Bellingham leads from the front as Three Lions head home following third-placed finish

It also gave Thomas Tuchel the chance to flex most of his squad. Remember, this was a contentious group, selected to fit a certain style of play, with some big names, such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, left at home.

The ones that were picked for the tournament in North America delivered a bit of a mixed showing. Sure, England made it to a World Cup semi-final, but did they play all that well? That's at least up for debate.

Certainly, some of them did. Jude Bellingham was one of the players of the tournament, while Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson had their moments, and Harry Kane was in the Golden Boot. But there was a whole lot of average in between.

With that in mind, GOAL has rated and ranked every single England player from their World Cup campaign...