"Even my mum rang me": Professional footballer hacked on Instagram and blackmailed

The story began with a post that sent shockwaves through his followers. In it, the Leipzig native boasted about a huge cryptocurrency windfall.

The success story was backed up by what appeared to be a screenshot of a transaction on his Sparkasse account. But appearances were deceiving.

While his followers were still puzzling over the striker's sudden windfall, Assibey-Mensah had already lost control of his digital persona. The professional only realised the full extent of the incident when his private circle reacted.