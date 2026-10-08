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European adventure or MLS-bound? How long Virgil van Dijk can play on as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes pre-free agency prediction for legendary Liverpool defender
Van Dijk has been at Anfield since January 2018
With Van Dijk’s age being factored into the equation, the general consensus has been that - 12 months on from bidding farewell to ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah - the Reds will be waving another modern day hero through the exits.
Liverpool are, however, short on experience at the heart of their back four. French youngster Jeremy Jacquet has settled quickly on Merseyside, while there are high hopes for Italian teenager Geovani Leoni, but there is plenty to be said for retaining leadership qualities.
As club captain, Van Dijk boasts those in abundance. He has been at Anfield since January 2018, taking in 380 appearances while savouring Premier League and Champions League title triumphs. Talks regarding a 12-month extension may yet be entered into.
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How many seasons does Van Dijk have left in him?
For now, though, the Netherlands international - who has reached 100 caps for his country - continues to take in a long goodbye. If he were to sever ties with Liverpool, then what would the future hold? Would he stay in Europe, or could a fresh start in MLS appeal as the American dream is chased?
When those questions were put to Hasselbaink, the ex-Leeds and Chelsea striker - who was speaking courtesy of MrQ - told GOAL of his iconic countryman: “Virgil is a machine. Virgil can play wherever he wants for another three years. It's his head. If his head says, ‘yeah, I'm going to still play on the highest level’, he can because his body is a machine. He's a machine. So his wear and tear is limited, so he can still do it.”
Real Madrid rumours have started to surface
There has been talk of Real Madrid, who lured Ibrahima Konate away from Anfield in 2026, showing interest in Van Dijk. Ex-Reds striker Emile Heskey has said of those rumours: “He is coming to the end of his contract at Liverpool, but we've got to remember that when certain clubs come calling they turn your head whether you’re under contract or not, and Real Madrid is one of them.
“So I'd be surprised if his head's not turned. The only thing is that Liverpool letting another big star go at the end of their contract doesn't sit well with me.”
Van Dijk has offered no indication that he is ready to start slowing down and trudge his way towards retirement. He has said of plans for the immediate future: “I'm not someone who looks too far ahead.
“You have to take very good care of yourself and do everything you can to be there every time. I feel like I'm in a good position now, so I just have to keep going.
“Playing football is the most fun there is. I understand that people look at age in our sport. When things are going well, they say: 'Oh how good for your age.' And otherwise you are an old man. I just have to make sure that I perform as well as possible for the team, on and off the field.”
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Captain Van Dijk central to Iraola's plans in 2026-27
Several suitors will be keeping a close eye on events at Liverpool, with it rare that talent such as that possessed by Van Dijk - who was a serious Ballon d’Or contender at one stage - becomes available for nothing.
Those at Anfield may decide to delay that process for at least another year, if they feel there is enough left in the grandest of Dutch tanks, with Andoni Iraola having overseen an unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign with Van Dijk very much central to his plans.
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