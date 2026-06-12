Would Mohamed Salah have stayed if he knew Arne Slot was going? Ex-Liverpool star assesses why ‘Egyptian King’ has departed his Anfield throne

Quizzed on whether Salah could have stayed had he known that Dutch coach Slot would be relieved of his duties, Murphy - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NetBet Football - said: “I think the biggest impact on him leaving is his form. I think there's always a chance if you have a much better relationship with a manager that you maybe would stay and try and recapture that form in the second season.

“I think he probably feels - we've all been there - where you can't quite hit the levels you once did, so maybe it's time to bow out before it gets worse.

“The Slot factor is definitely there. We're being naive if we don't think it is. There's a small chance, in answer to the question, that if he had a more solid relationship with the manager… but I'm not sure what manager really wouldn't have been in the same predicament as Slot and having to drop him. If anything, I'd suggest that Slot left him in too long when he was struggling. There was a cry from the fans to give him a breather and take him out of the firing line because he was struggling so much. Slot left him in for quite a lot longer than probably most would.

“So I'm not sure really, irrelevant of whether you get on with a manager, that any manager would have left him in. Therefore the problems would have started anyway.”