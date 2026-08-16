Ethan Nwaneri given green light to leave Arsenal with AC Milan weighing move for youngster

Arsenal look set to part ways with one of their most promising academy products as the summer transfer window enters its final stages. Nwaneri, who made headlines as a record-breaking debutant, appears to be surplus to requirements in Mikel Arteta's immediate plans.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 19-year-old’s time in North London is coming to an end. Taking to social media, the Italian journalist provided a definitive update on the situation, stating: "Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago. He’s not even on the bench today against Man City despite being involved in pre-season."



