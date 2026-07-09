Beating Brazil 'still seems unreal' for Erling Haaland as Norway star 'never imagined' incredible World Cup win

Speaking on his personal YouTube channel after the match, the forward reflected on the immense significance behind their success in toppling the South American giants. The number nine admitted that the Selecao's rich history made the match feel incredibly special for him personally.

Haaland said: "Brazil is a football nation. They are probably the first football nation you learn about because of all the legendary players who have played there. The shirt, the country, the passion, all the greats they've had. It’s a bit unreal to play against Brazil."