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Erling Haaland injury sparks big concern for Man City after striker limps off for Norway
Norway star forced off in Lisbon
Fresh fitness concerns hit City after Haaland asked to be substituted during Norway's UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal. Despite Jorgen Strand Larsen preparing to replace him on the touchline, the prolific marksman lingered on the pitch for several minutes while visibly hobbling before officially making way in the 67th minute. A glimmer of hope remained for supporters as their talisman walked off unaided, even sharing a smile and an embrace with his replacement before heading to the dugout.
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Crucial fixtures on the horizon
The timing of the setback comes as a bitter blow ahead of two defining assignments in quick succession. The Premier League giants travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday before hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League the following Wednesday. Should subsequent evaluations confirm a severe muscular issue, City face the grim prospect of tackling both marquee fixtures without an attacker who has already delivered seven goals this season.
Nations League frustration for Haaland
On the pitch, the evening proved thoroughly dispiriting for Haaland and his international colleagues as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in Lisbon. Norway initially stunned the hosts when Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer struck an exquisite volley in the 36th minute, only for Joao Cancelo to level matters just two minutes later. Goncalo Ramos then stabbed home a 79th-minute winner to condemn Stale Solbakken's side to a third consecutive defeat, leaving them rooted to the foot of Group A4.
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Off-field distractions for City
The setback arrives amid significant turbulence away from the pitch as the club prepare for their first outing since being found guilty of financial breaches. Although an official appeal has been lodged, keeping minds focused on football remains a stern challenge during an unsettled period. Maresca must now wait on definitive scan results, conscious that losing his primary weapon would force an unwelcome reshuffle in attack so early in the season.
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