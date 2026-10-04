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Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos spare Francisco Conceicao’s blushes

Portugal
Norway
Portugal vs Norway
UEFA Nations League A

Portugal maintained their perfect Nations League record with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway at the Estadio do Dragao. Despite a late red card for Francisco Conceicao, goals from Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos overturned Kristoffer Ajer's opener.

Portugal extended their winning streak in UEFA Nations League Group 4 with a resilient display against a stubborn Norway side. The match began with a tactical stalemate, but the visitors broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Kristoffer Ajer rose highest to meet a Martin Oedegaard delivery. The response from the hosts was swift; just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo restored parity following excellent work from Nuno Mendes, ensuring the sides went into the interval level at 1-1.

The second half saw Portugal dominate possession, registering an expected goals (xG) value of 1.95 compared to Norway's 0.59. The pressure finally told in the 79th minute when Goncalo Ramos found the net after being set up by Joao Felix. However, the final stages were marred by disciplinary issues. Francisco Conceicao received two yellow cards in quick succession to be sent off in the 86th minute, leaving Portugal to navigate a nervy finish with ten men, ultimately secured despite a late booking for captain Bruno Fernandes.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-NORAFP

    Goalkeeper & defence

    Diogo Costa - 6/10

    Had relatively little to do for much of the evening as Norway were restricted to just three shots on target. He was largely blameless for Ajer’s opener, which was more a failure of the marking scheme than the shot-stopper. His distribution was reliable, helping Portugal maintain 58% possession.

    Joao Cancelo - 8/10

    A high-impact performance from the full-back, who played with his usual inverted freedom. He scored the crucial equaliser in the 38th minute, a strike that settled Portuguese nerves. Despite receiving a yellow card in the 12th minute, he remained a potent offensive threat until his substitution after an hour.

    Ruben Dias - 7/10

    The defensive anchor was tasked with the unenviable job of shackling Erling Haaland. He succeeded for the most part, limiting the Norwegian striker's involvement before he was withdrawn. Dias led a backline that conceded only 0.59 xG throughout the 90 minutes.

    Renato Veiga - 6/10

    A steady presence in the heart of the defence, though he looked occasionally uncomfortable during Norway's set-piece opportunities. He contributed to the 12 clearances made by the Portuguese defence but was caught slightly out of position for the Norwegian goal.

    Nuno Mendes - 7/10

    Provided the creative spark from the left flank, recording the assist for Cancelo's equaliser. His overlapping runs forced Norway to defend deep, and he was disciplined enough to ensure Portugal weren't caught out on the counter-attack frequently.

  • Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Joao Palhinha - 6/10

    The defensive screen did the dirty work efficiently, breaking up play and allowing the creative talents to flourish. He was substituted in the 63rd minute as Jorge Jesus looked to introduce more passing range through Ruben Neves to break down the low block.

    Vitinha - 7/10

    His technical security was vital in the middle of the park, helping Portugal complete 499 passes. He dictated the tempo and was unlucky not to see out the game, being sacrificed in the 86th minute following the red card reshuffle.

    Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

    The captain was the primary engine room, constantly looking for the final pass. While he didn't record a direct goal contribution, his leadership was evident. He picked up a yellow card in the 88th minute as Portugal fought to hold onto their lead in the closing stages.

    Francisco Conceicao - 4/10

    A night to forget for the youngster. While he offered pace on the wing, his lack of discipline proved costly. He was dismissed in the 86th minute after receiving two yellow cards, leaving his teammates in a precarious position for the final minutes of the match.

  • Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Joao Felix - 7/10

    Dropped into pockets of space effectively to link the midfield and attack. His vision was rewarded in the 79th minute when he provided the assist for Ramos’ winning goal. He was replaced deep in injury time after a productive shift.

    Goncalo Ramos - 8/10

    Leading the line in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ramos showed his predatory instincts. He took his goal expertly in the 79th minute, which proved to be the match-winner. His movement off the ball constantly worried the Norwegian centre-backs.

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    Substitutes & manager

    Diogo Dalot - 6/10

    Replaced Cancelo in the 62nd minute and provided a more traditional defensive stability to the right flank as Norway looked to push for a second.

    Ruben Neves - 6/10

    Introduced for Palhinha to improve ball progression. He sat deep and helped manage the game state during the final quarter.

    Bernardo Silva - N/A

    Came on in the 86th minute following the red card to provide experience and ball retention.

    Trincao - N/A

    A late tactical substitution in the 90+2 minute.

    Nuno Tavares - N/A

    Brought on in the final seconds to waste time and shore up the defence.

    Jorge Jesus - 7/10

    The manager navigated a tricky tie well, and his decision to start Ramos paid dividends. His substitutions were reactive to the game's needs, particularly the introduction of Dalot and Neves to maintain control, though the team's late disciplinary collapse will be a concern.