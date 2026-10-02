Manchester City officially launch appeal against Premier League guilty verdict as club maintains 'irrefutable' proof of innocence

Releasing an official communication on Friday, City vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The club expressed total confidence in clearing their name, arguing the initial ruling was fundamentally flawed.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the club lodged its comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter," the club stated. "The club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe."

The statement continued: "The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete."



