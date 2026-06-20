Erik ten Hag wants to sign ex-Man Utd loanee for Dutch side Twente but Benfica aiming to lure striker to Portugal

The incoming director highlighted deep-rooted local connections when addressing the media during his punditry duties at the ongoing World Cup finals. He stated:“At Twente, we are naturally interested in Wout Weghorst. He’s a lad with true Twente roots. We are super proud of everything Wout has achieved.

"I’ve known Wout and the Weghorst family for a very, very long time. Of course, I’d like to have him on the team. Who wouldn’t want a striker like Wout Weghorst? He’s focused on the World Cup now. He wants to be a world champion. Do we have to wait? For Wout, yes…”