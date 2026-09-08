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'We need players 100 per cent' - Enzo Maresca outlines plan to rest exhausted Man City stars amid brutal schedule
Maresca prioritises player welfare over selection
Maresca has confirmed that he will not hesitate to rest his most high-profile players as the club navigates a congested fixture list across domestic and European competitions. Following a perfect start to the Premier League season with three wins from their opening three matches, the Italian tactician is wary of the physical toll being taken on stars who have transitioned directly from a major international tournament into the rigours of the new domestic season.
Maresca is acutely aware that the expectations at the Etihad Stadium remain sky-high, but he believes that long-term success requires a pragmatic approach to player minutes. "It can be one game out or one week away. It depends on which moment we are in but the priority is to allow the players to be good and happy and in the moment you see them tired the risk is there can be an injury and we need players 100 per cent," as Maresca stated, according to the Manchester Evening News.
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Haaland fatigue highlights growing squad concerns
Erling Haaland, the club's premier goalscorer, has been vocal about the lack of recovery time available to elite athletes. The Norwegian striker recently expressed concerns that he has not had sufficient rest following the World Cup cycle and subsequent international demands. Maresca echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that the burden on his leading man and other key figures in the squad is becoming unsustainable.
Addressing the fitness concerns surrounding his squad, Maresca stated: "It's not easy for them. It's not easy for Erling or for most of the players that continue to play for club and international team. I think it is correct in the moment that you see these kind of players that they start to be tired. It's correct to give them some rest."
Innovative training methods to boost morale
In an effort to keep the atmosphere light and the energy levels high at the City Football Academy, Maresca has introduced unconventional changes to the daily routine. The manager has started playing upbeat dance music during training sessions, a tactic he previously utilised during his successful stints at Leicester City and Chelsea.
Explaining the rationale behind the musical addition to the training ground, Maresca revealed that the psychological benefit is just as important as the physical work being done on the grass. He said: "It's something that I had in Leicester and in Chelsea and I introduce here. I think the players are more happy with the music and can work better. The players decide. It's just to create more environment for them."
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Crucial tests await the new City regime
The upcoming week serves as a significant barometer for Maresca's tenure, with two away fixtures that will test the squad's resolve and the manager's rotational strategy. Man City will visit FC Porto for their opening Champions League match of the season on Tuesday, and they will then face a high-stakes Manchester derby against United five days later.
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