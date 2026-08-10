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Adhe Makayasa

Enzo Maresca confirms Rodri return date at Man City amid Barcelona interest

Rodri
Manchester City
Premier League
E. Maresca

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Rodri is scheduled to return to Manchester City training this week despite intense interest from Barcelona. The Premier League giants recently rejected a €50m offer for the Ballon d'Or winner, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad, as speculation surrounds his long-term future in England.

  • City reject opening bid

    City rejected a €50m (£43m/$58m) offer from Barcelona last week for Rodri, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The club hierarchy will reportedly only consider parting ways with the 30-year-old midfielder if a bid reaches their €80m (£68.5m/$92m) valuation. Alongside the persistent transfer speculation, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is currently recovering from back surgery following Spain's World Cup triumph.

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  • Manchester City v Team K league - Preseason FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Maresca confirms return date

    Following City's 3-1 pre-season victory over Atletico Madrid in Seoul, Maresca provided clarity regarding the midfielder's scheduled return ahead of the Community Shield clash against Arsenal.

    Asked by reporters whether he had held discussions with director of football Hugo Viana concerning Rodri's future, Maresca stated: "Yes, at the moment he will be in Manchester. There is no update. On Aug. 14 he will be back."

  • Transfer interest shadows preparations

    Interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid continues to loom over City's preparations under their new manager. Despite sparking widespread transfer speculation, City remain firm in their stance to retain their talismanic midfielder unless a suitor meets their valuation. The coaching staff's current focus remains on ensuring the player's medical rehabilitation progresses smoothly so he is ready for domestic and European competition.

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    Cardiff fixture precedes opener

    City will immediately shift their focus to the Community Shield against Arsenal in Cardiff before commencing their league campaign. The post-Pep Guardiola era in the Premier League kicks off with a home fixture against AFC Bournemouthon August 23. Maresca must quickly assemble his best starting XI amid transfer uncertainty surrounding key figures and post-World Cup injury recoveries.

Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI