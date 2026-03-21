'I don't understand' - Enzo Fernandez admits Enzo Maresca's sacking 'hurt' Chelsea

The appointment of Liam Rosenior was intended to steady the ship, but Fernandez's comments suggest that the players are still mourning the tactical "order" established by his predecessor. The vice-captain's words appear to undermine the current regime by highlighting exactly what has been lost since the managerial switch occurred in the middle of the 2025-26 campaign.

"Obviously, it was a departure that hurt a lot because we had a lot of identity, he gave us order but it's the way that football is, sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad," the World Cup winner explained. "But we always had a clear identity when it came to training, playing and obviously his departure hurt us especially in the middle of the season - it cuts everything short."