England and UEFA maintain World Cup boycott threat as FIFA civil war escalates despite Gianni Infantino apology

The threat of a sensational boycott of FIFA competitions by England and other European nations remains a distinct reality. Tensions reached a boiling point last week when Infantino introduced a divisive plot to create a new subsidiary intended to manage and sell off significant stakes in major assets, including the World Cup, before the controversial scheme ultimately collapsed on Friday night.

In a strongly worded statement, a UEFA spokesperson told Sky News: 'UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non-participation in FIFA competitions. First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn, and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again. These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds. Yesterday's announcement that some people employed by the FIFA President (and whose careers depend on his favour) agree with him changes nothing.'