England player ratings vs Norway: Just leave it to Jude! Another Bellingham brace carries Three Lions into World Cup semi-finals and sends Erling Haaland home

England dominated the majority of the first half, but struggled to create chances in the sweltering Florida heat, and were made to pay when Andreas Schjelderup's cross from the left-hand side floated over Jordan Pickford and in off the post.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked rattled in the immediate aftermath, and both Alexander Sorloth and Martin Odegaard wasted opportunities to double Norway's lead before England found an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when Bellingham ran onto Anthony Gordon's pass, drove into the box and drilled a shot into the bottom corner.

Harry Kane and Torbjorn Heggem traded disallowed goals either side of half-time before Kristoffer Ajer's looping header came back off the crossbar as Norway posed a particular threat from set-pieces. However, neither side could find a second goal before the 90 minutes were up.

England only needed three minutes of extra-time, however, to go in front as Morgan Rogers' shot from the edge of the box was spilled by Orjan Nyland and Bellingham was the quickest to react to slide home the rebound. Djed Spence then thought he had earned a penalty shortly after, but the decision was overturned following an intervention by VAR.

Spence and Saka both forced Nyland into saves early in the second half of extra-time, but for the most part England were forced to defend, and they just about held firm to earn their spot in the final four.

GOAL rates England's players from Miami...