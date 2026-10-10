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Endrick open to AC Milan move as Real Madrid starlet pushes for January loan escape
Frustration mounting at the Bernabeu
The Brazilian prodigy has found his path to the starting eleven blocked by a galaxy of superstars, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. The competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu is described as fierce, and with Rodrygo nearing a return from injury, the former Palmeiras starlet risks falling further down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.
Despite his enormous potential, Endrick’s contributions have been limited to a mere four minutes of action against Elche in mid-September. While the recent international break offered some respite, allowing him to feature in Brazil's friendlies against Australia and India, the forward is well aware that he cannot maintain his spot in the Selecao squad without consistent club minutes. Consequently, a winter departure now seems almost inevitable if his situation in Madrid does not improve drastically.
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The Cardinale connection
Milan have emerged as the frontrunners to secure his signature after receiving a positive signal from the player’s camp. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan owner Gerry Cardinale could hold the trump card in negotiations thanks to his professional ties beyond the football pitch. Endrick is represented by Roc Nation, a powerful agency that maintains an excellent relationship with the RedBird chief. This existing rapport between Cardinale and the player’s representatives is viewed as a decisive factor that could allow the Italian giants to beat out stiff competition from elsewhere in Europe.
While Milan are leading the chase, they are not the only suitors monitoring the situation. In Serie A, Gian Piero Gasperini is reportedly keen to bring the Brazilian to Roma, while Premier League side Aston Villa have also been linked with a move. However, Cardinale remains extremely confident that the Rossoneri can finalize a deal if Real Madrid officially sanction a loan exit. The financial aspect of the deal also appears manageable, as Endrick’s current net salary of €2.5 million plus bonuses fits within the Milanese club's wage structure.
Creative deal structures
While the immediate focus is on a January loan, there is a possibility that the two clubs could discuss a more complex arrangement regarding Endrick's long-term future. Madrid and Milan have a history of collaborating on imaginative transfer formulas, most notably the deal that brought Brahim Diaz to Italy. That particular move involved a series of loan agreements, buy-back clauses, and counter-buy-back options that suited both parties over several seasons.
Given that Madrid invested approximately €47.5 million to sign Endrick from Palmeiras in late 2022, they will be eager to ensure his market value is protected and his development continues on an upward trajectory. As the winter window approaches, the dialogue between Madrid and Milan is expected to intensify to determine the exact terms of the Brazilian's potential arrival at San Siro.
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Strategic fit for Ruben Amorim
A move for Endrick would be more than just a luxury signing for Milan; it would address a growing tactical necessity for head coach Ruben Amorim. Following a long-term injury to Alexis Saelemaekers, who is expected to be sidelined for four months, the Rossoneri are short of options in the final third. The addition of the versatile Brazilian would provide much-needed depth across multiple positions as the club competes on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign. The player himself has expressed that the prospect of playing in Serie A is highly appealing after his previous stints in Brazil, Spain, and France.
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