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Yosua Arya

Is Emi Martinez a World Cup doubt for Argentina? ‘Surgery’ update on broken finger as Lionel Messi and Co sweat on Aston Villa goalkeeper’s fitness

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Emiliano Martinez has confirmed he played through a broken finger during Aston Villa’s Europa League final win over Freiburg. The Argentina international goalkeeper is now racing against time to be fully fit for the World Cup after avoiding surgery.

  • Martinez suffers finger fracture after Europa League final scare

    In a shock development following Aston Villa's 3-0 Europa League final triumph over Freiburg, Martinez revealed he played through a broken finger. The goalkeeper revealed the injury occurred during the pre-match warm-up. Medical examinations later confirmed a small fracture in the ring finger of his right hand, as per TyC Sport.

    Initial fears suggested the goalkeeper could require surgery ahead of Argentina’s World Cup campaign in the North America. However, the latest update has provided some relief for Lionel Scaloni and the defending champions. Martinez will reportedly avoid an operation, with his recovery timeline estimated at around 20 days.

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  • SC Freiburg v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Martinez opens up on playing through pain

    Martinez addressed the injury after Villa’s celebrations and admitted he had been dealing with pain throughout the final. He told ESPN: "Today I broke my finger during warmups, but I didn't see it as a bad thing. I've never broken a finger before and every time I tried to catch the ball, the finger would just slip away in the other direction. But, these are just things you have to go through."

  • Argentina face anxious wait before World Cup opener

    Although Martinez has avoided surgery, he is expected to miss Argentina’s final World Cup warm-up fixtures. The Albiceleste are scheduled to face Honduras on June 6 in Texas before taking on Iceland three days later in Alabama. The 33-year-old is set to focus on rehabilitation while Argentina’s medical staff monitor his progress closely.

    Any delay in recovery could force Scaloni to consider alternative options before the tournament begins. Argentina open their title defence against Algeria on June 17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Based on the current recovery estimate, Martinez could be available, but concerns remain over his lack of match fitness heading into the competition.

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    Race against time before Argentina begin title defence

    Argentina’s priority will now be ensuring Martinez is fully recovered for the start of the World Cup. The goalkeeper has become one of the side’s most influential figures thanks to his leadership and performances in high-pressure moments. With Lionel Messi leading the squad into another title defence, Scaloni will hope his first-choice goalkeeper can return without complications. Martinez may still be fit for the Algeria clash, but his recovery over the coming weeks will be watched closely.

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