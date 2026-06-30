AFP
'Embarrassing' Roberto Martinez slammed for 'pandering' to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's World Cup knockout clash with Croatia
Criticism mounts for Roberto Martinez
Former Premier League striker Sutton has launched a scathing attack on Martinez regarding his handling of Ronaldo at the ongoing World Cup. Speaking to BBC Sport, Sutton did not hold back in his assessment of the dynamic between the manager and his captain.
Despite having a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, Martinez has chosen to keep Ronaldo on the pitch for every single minute of the tournament so far. This decision has sparked significant debate, especially as the team prepares to face Croatia in a crucial last-32 tie on Sunday. Sutton feels that this unwavering loyalty is actually detrimental to the overall performance of the squad.
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Sutton questions Portugal manager
The pundit highlighted the immense quality within the Portuguese ranks, suggesting that their true potential is being stifled. Sutton told BBC Sport: "Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 but has played every minute for Portugal so far, which I think is embarrassing for Roberto Martinez. I've never known a manager to pander to a player as much as he does. Portugal have some incredible players but, as great as Ronaldo once was, they are being held back by having him permanently on the pitch as their centre-forward."
The harsh words underline a growing frustration among some observers who believe that the team have enough depth to succeed without relying entirely on their veteran star.
Croatia clash expectations
Despite his heavy criticism of Martinez, Sutton still expects the team to navigate their way past a tricky opponent. Portugal face a Croatian side who are also dealing with their own ageing squad and are noticeably not the dominant force they were in previous tournaments.
Even though Sutton believes Ronaldo is no longer the player he once was, he acknowledges the inevitable nature of football narratives. Sutton predicted a tight 1-0 victory in normal time for Portugal, ironically suggesting that Ronaldo will likely be the one to score the decisive winning goal, completely defying the earlier criticism aimed at his constant inclusion.
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What comes next for Portugal?
Portugal will step onto the pitch in Toronto on Sunday aiming to secure their spot in the last 16. If Martinez and his squad overcome Croatia, they will march further into the tournament, momentarily silencing their critics. However, an early exit would instantly amplify the scrutiny surrounding Martinez and his tactical reliance on Ronaldo on the global stage.