Getty Images Sport
Man Utd consider alternatives as Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga rejects €40m Old Trafford transfer
United dealt major Camavinga blow
The Red Devils are retaining a strong interest in Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga as the current summer transfer window rapidly approaches its conclusion. The 23-year-old France international remains one of Carrick's primary targets to reinforce his midfield ranks.
However, the Premier League giants have encountered a significant and frustrating stumbling block in their pursuit. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United formally contacted the player's representatives in July to gauge his immediate availability.
Unfortunately for the English side, they were met with a firm rejection. Camavinga remains entirely focused on his career in Spain, despite the Madrid club reportedly valuing a potential summer sale at around €40 million.
- Getty Images Sport
Frenchman determined to stay in Spain
Camavinga has made his stance abundantly clear over the past month, firmly communicating to all potential suitors his absolute desire to remain with Los Blancos. The midfielder has reportedly personally insisted to the Old Trafford hierarchy that he will continue in the famous white shirt for the 2026-27 campaign.
His personal motivation to succeed in the Spanish capital has only increased following Real Madrid's recent failure to secure the signature of Manchester City star Rodri.That collapsed transfer has given Camavinga renewed confidence and a clear pathway to regular first-team minutes. He fully expects to secure a starring role under the direction of manager Mourinho this season.
Madrid willing to sanction €40m exit
The player's absolute refusal to leave presents a deeply frustrating scenario for United, especially given Madrid's surprisingly accommodating transfer stance. The Spanish heavyweights would reportedly evaluate a permanent departure if an official offer matching their €40m valuation was tabled.
Despite the obvious pathway to a swift financial agreement between the two clubs, the 23-year-old's unwavering loyalty to Mourinho's ongoing project has rendered any official bid pointless. Without the crucial green light from the player himself, negotiations between the respective parties have completely stalled. There has been no meaningful progress regarding a deal in recent weeks.
- (C)Getty Images
Carrick forced to evaluate alternatives
The United hierarchy are now preparing to drastically reassess their transfer strategy. Club officials will spend the third week of August urgently evaluating potential alternatives in both the Premier League and across the continental market.
If the English club cannot somehow miraculously convince Camavinga to change his mind before an internal deadline of August 20, they will be forced to completely abandon the ambitious pursuit. The Red Devils sporting department will then immediately activate active negotiations for an alternative versatile left-sided player. Carrick is determined to finalise his squad additions before the transfer window officially slams shut.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting