Huge injury blow for Real Madrid star as report claims he won't make World Cup

According to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz, the situation surrounding Militao is far more serious than initially feared. After suffering a new setback in his left leg during the recent 2-1 victory over Alaves, further medical assessments have confirmed a worst-case scenario for the 28-year-old.

The report reveals that the injury - a reopening of a previous scar - will require surgical intervention to properly rectify the issue. This effectively rules Militao out of international competition this summer, denying him the chance to represent Brazil on the world's biggest stage in a year where he was expected to be a cornerstone of their defence.