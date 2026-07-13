Dutch referee dead at 38 after being cut from World Cup

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed the passing of Rob Dieperink on Saturday, expressing profound grief over the loss of a prominent member of their officiating team. Dieperink had established himself as a respected figure in the Netherlands' top flight, having refereed in the Eredivisie since 2017, and was recently involved as a VAR official during Euro 2024.

The KNVB released a heartfelt statement following the news: "With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in processing this great loss." The cause of death for the 38-year-old has not yet been disclosed to the public.



