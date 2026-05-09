"It was five or six minutes. He deserved it," Kovac said of the 30-year-old, who will retire this summer. "He's had a fantastic career. I wish him all the best in his retirement; he'll be playing a lot of golf and probably travelling the world."

The former international, whose contract is expiring, announced on Thursday that he is nearing the end of his career. "I'm delighted with the send-off," the defender told Sky. "A perfect day, a perfect setting, and the fans were fantastic. It was great that the manager gave me a few extra minutes for my 300th game, and my entire family was here."