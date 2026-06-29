'Doesn't look right at all' - Gary Neville expresses Bukayo Saka 'concern' as Arsenal star plays bit-part role for England at 2026 World Cup

Neville has sounded a warning over the physical condition of Saka, suggesting the winger is a shadow of his usual self. The Arsenal star has been managing a persistent Achilles problem, an injury that the FA has been forced to monitor closely throughout the tournament in North America. Despite the concerns, Saka featured in all three group games, though his minutes were strictly rationed from the bench by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, Neville admitted his worry regarding the 24-year-old's output. "Bukayo Saka doesn't look right at all," Neville said. "He's usually the boy that's bubbling and smiling, he's got that competitive edge to him, but he's not right and that's a concern to us, I think."