AFP
Diego Simeone wants 'perfect striker' Mason Greenwood to join him at Atletico Madrid as Marseille aim to raise up to €100m from sale
Simeone eyes Greenwood for Metropolitano move
Greenwood has emerged as a top priority for Atletico Madrid, with Simeone viewing the versatile forward as the "perfect striker" for his tactical setup, according to Fichajes. The Atleti boss has long been an admirer of the 24-year-old, dating back to his productive loan spell in La Liga with Getafe, where he proved he could handle the rigours of Spanish football.
The English attacker has maintained his high standards since moving to Ligue 1, and his ability to operate across the front three makes him an attractive proposition for the Colchoneros. His explosive change of pace and clinical finishing are seen as the ideal ingredients to refresh an Atleti side that is always looking for more bite in the final third.
- AFP
Marseille demand massive fee for star man
While interest from the Metropolitano is heating up, Marseille are in no rush to sell their most productive player. According to the report, the French club is holding out for a fee that could rise as high as €100 million, reflecting Greenwood's status after a season in which he registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 competitive appearances.
However, new Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi has already hinted that the club's stance is one of internal reflection. Speaking about the forward's future, Lorenzi admitted that "if an opportunity presents itself, inevitably, it will have to be considered" as the club looks to balance its books for the upcoming campaign.
Julian Alvarez exit could fund the deal
Any potential move for Greenwood likely hinges on the future of Julian Alvarez. Rumours have consistently linked the Argentine with a move to Barcelona, though Atletico have recently slammed "months of lies" regarding their star striker's possible departure to the Catalan giants.
Despite the club’s public frustration, should a massive offer arrive for Alvarez, it would provide the capital club with the necessary financial muscle to meet Marseille's steep valuation. Without a major sale, the €100m required for Greenwood remains a significant barrier for the Atleti hierarchy during this window.
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Competition mounts as Man Utd watch on
Atletico are not the only ones monitoring the situation, as Italian giants Roma have also been linked with a swoop for the forward. It has been suggested that the Giallorossi are ready to test Marseille’s resolve with an opening offer as they look to back Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad for the Champions League.
One club watching with a keen eye is Manchester United. The Premier League side famously negotiated a 40 per cent sell-on clause when they sold the academy graduate to Marseille in 2024. If a bidding war between Atleti and Roma pushes the price toward the €100m mark, the Red Devils are set for a massive financial windfall that would significantly boost their own summer budget.