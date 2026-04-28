Diego Simeone: Tactical dinosaur or still Atletico Madrid's man with the magic touch?

In 2011, he took over a club in complete disarray and has since lifted eight trophies with the Rojiblancos, including two La Liga titles. Simeone has also just got Atleti back into the Champions League semi-finals for the fourth time in his tenure, meaning Madrid's 'second' club are just three games away from a first European Cup. Simeone has done all of this with a work ethic and passion that has endeared him to neutrals all across the globe.

It seems odd, then, that not every fan would like to see the former midfielder take over their team. He may be the highest-paid manager in the world, but not everyone sees him as its best - and that's because of the negative perception of Simeone's style of play.

However, is the 55-year-old misunderstood? Is Gullit right about Simeone not getting the credit he deserves? Or are his methods out of place in the modern era?