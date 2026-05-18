On Sunday, Chelsea FC officially confirmed what had become increasingly clear in the days leading up to it: Xabi Alonso will be the Blues' new manager for the coming season. Many people's reaction was likely to have been: Why is he doing this to himself? Even if he weren't coming off the back of an enormously complicated and, in the most negative sense, turbulent spell at Real Madrid – why Chelsea of all places? Why move straight on to the next troubled club with the potential for chaos?
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Didn't he face enough drama at Real Madrid? Why is Xabi Alonso now opting for Chelsea?
While Alonso's four-year contract, running until 2030, undoubtedly includes a generous salary, a telling detail in Chelsea's official announcement hints at what mattered most to the new boss. While Chelsea introduced his immediate predecessors, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, as "Head Coach", the club calls Alonso "Manager". That distinction may seem minor, but it carries significant weight in daily operations.
As "Manager", Alonso wields more influence than his immediate predecessors, especially over squad selection and transfer strategy. Reports suggest he did not demand this title; instead, it reflects a strategic shift at BlueCo, the consortium that took control of Chelsea in 2022. By combining managerial and sporting-director responsibilities, Alonso can now shape Chelsea's long-term future more sustainably. His appointment signals that the club may finally show the patience required to build a genuinely formidable team from the ground up—a luxury denied to his predecessors.
Maresca, who arrived in summer 2024 to great fanfare, ultimately did not receive that patience from Chelsea's owners. The Italian had guided the club back into the Champions League with a fourth-place finish the previous season, won the Club World Cup, and, at the time of his departure around the turn of 2025/26, was keeping Chelsea in fifth place—a standard the club now struggles to match.
- Getty/GOAL
Xabi Alonso had a similar experience at Real Madrid to that of his predecessor at Chelsea.
Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.
Yet building a team—a task Alonso now also faces—proved impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven defeats in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite Rosenior holding a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly attributed to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room questioning his authority.
That same pattern should worry Alonso, whose spell at Real Madrid ended for similar reasons. After a highly successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to Los Blancos last summer, one of the clubs where he had previously played. Alonso was expected to shape an era at the Bernabéu, but ultimately lasted just over six months. Months before his dismissal, reports suggested that his methods had alienated several stars; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others appeared to tune out his messages despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined the prospects of sustained success; Alonso reportedly labelled his squad a "nursery" because of the constant infighting.
Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are betting on Alonso's aura—enhanced by his playing career and Leverkusen's title success—to command far greater respect than his predecessor enjoyed. At BlueCo, the conviction is that Cole Palmer and Co. will follow Alonso. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction that his reputation as a player and his Leverkusen success will win over Cole Palmer and beyond.
Is Xabi Alonso unlocking Chelsea's full potential?
Another factor that makes it entirely understandable why Alonso sees potential at Chelsea is the undoubted quality already present. With Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo, the Blues boast two of the world's best central midfielders, and in Cole Palmer, one of the most talented creative players. Up front, highly rated prospects such as Estevao and Jamie Gittens add pace and promise, while Jorrel Hato provides defensive solidity at the back. Centre-back Levi Colwill, sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury, was already on the verge of world-class form.
Alonso can clearly help these talents progress individually and, with his tactical know-how, fashion a team capable of challenging for major honours in England and Europe. A few tweaks are still needed, most pressingly the long-overdue signing of a top-class goalkeeper and more support for Joao Pedro up front so he can become a more reliable goalscorer.
Alonso will have studied Chelsea's situation closely before accepting this mammoth task; had events gone differently, the Liverpool job that went to Arne Slot might have been his. At Anfield, where he is an icon and one of his three dream clubs (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool) is based, the Spaniard might have felt the pull of destiny. However, the chaos at Real may have prompted him to reconsider and instead pick a club with no personal history, where failure would carry less emotional risk.
From an objective standpoint, the bold decision to sign for Chelsea represents a significant risk for the former world-class midfielder's coaching career, which began so brightly. Should Alonso falter at his second major European club, his reputation as a coach would suffer its first lasting blow. In that light, he is clearly rolling the dice, especially since the challenges at Stamford Bridge appear immense.
- Getty Images
Xabi Alonso at Chelsea FC: Walking a tightrope
The English club's bloated squad, laden with numerous XXL contracts, currently lacks clear structure and often appears assembled at random. Alonso's first task is to clear the deck: he must spell out who stays and who goes. He also needs to establish a clearer hierarchy and, amid all the youthful energy, add a dash more experience. It is therefore no surprise that reports suggest Alonso will target players with proven winning mentalities when the first transfer window opens this summer.
As is well known, Chelsea has the financial firepower for a large-scale overhaul. The Blues will also look to leverage Alonso's reputation in the transfer market, attracting top targets with the career-development prospects he offers. With the club currently tenth and set to miss out on Champions League—or even European—football next term, that selling point is crucial.
The bigger question is how much patience the Chelsea hierarchy will have if the Alonso project stutters at the start, as is to be expected. Will the Spaniard, unlike his short-lived predecessors Maresca and Rosenior, be given the time he needs? Since Thomas Tuchel's departure three and a half years ago, Chelsea have burned through five managers—Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and, most recently, Rosenior—all of whom failed to make a lasting impact. Antonio Conte (2016–2018) is the only coach to survive more than 18 months at Stamford Bridge in recent memory.
"It was clear from my discussions with the owners and the sporting management that we share the same ambitions," Alonso emphasised. From 1 July, he will do everything in his power to ensure that the risk he is taking in London pays off. The line between a bold decision and a wrong choice is a fine one.
Xabi Alonso's predecessors: Chelsea FC's last five managers
Coach
Taking office
End of tenure
Matches
Points per game
Graham Potter
8 September 2022
2 April 2023
31
1.42
Frank Lampard
6 April 2023
30 June 2023
11
0.45
Mauricio Pochettino
1 July 2023
30 June 2024
51
1.78
Enzo Maresca
1 July 2024
1 January 2026
92
1.97
Liam Rosenior
8 January 2026
22 April 2026
23
1.52