Derby loan star Henrik Meister stretchered off after off-the-ball collapse in defeat to Birmingham

The Championship encounter between Derby County and Birmingham City was overshadowed by a serious medical concern involving Meister. The 22-year-old Danish striker, making his first home start for John Eustace's side, went down off the ball early in the second half, shortly after taking a blow in an aerial collision.

Meister made his debut for the Rams in last weekend's 3-0 defeat against West Ham, having joined the club following a challenging campaign with Pisa. The Danish forward featured 29 times in all competitions for the Italian outfit last season, scoring twice as they finished bottom of the table and suffered relegation to the second division.