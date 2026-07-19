Declan Rice achieves England captaincy first - topping Harry Kane & David Beckham - but Arsenal star is ‘tired’ of trophy message after more World Cup heartache

Rice produced a captain’s performance as England dismantled France in a ten-goal thriller to claim third place at the 2026 World Cup. By opening the scoring after just two minutes and 14 seconds and later providing the assist for Ezri Konsa, the 27-year-old became the first Three Lions player to register both a goal and an assist in their first World Cup game as captain.

In earning his 80th cap, Rice also secured the second-fastest goal in England’s World Cup history, a feat only bettered by Bryan Robson’s iconic strike against France in 1982. The Arsenal man’s early dominance set the tone for a first-half blitz that saw Tuchel’s men race into a 4-0 lead by the interval.

He joins Alan Shearer, Sir David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Harry Kane as the only players to record a direct goal contribution in their first World Cup match as skipper. Among them, only Kane matches Rice's two involvements after scoring twice against Tunisia in 2018.