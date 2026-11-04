A decade at Leeds? Why James Trafford can join Paul Robinson, Nigel Martyn and John Lukic on goalkeeping legend list at Elland Road
The most expensive goalkeeper in British football
Having spent just one season back at the Etihad Stadium, where he previously climbed through the academy ranks, Trafford opened himself up to a new challenge during the summer of 2026 - with the sizable frame of Gianluigi Donnarumma blocking his path in Manchester.
Leeds, on the back of preserving their Premier League status, decided to make the charismatic 24-year-old their record signing and the most expensive keeper in British football when parting with a £45 million ($61m) fee.
Trafford has kept four clean sheets through 10 appearances in all competitions, helping Leeds to 11 points from nine top-flight fixtures and a 12th-placed standing in the table. He has also earned further international recognition and taken his tally of senior England caps to four.
He is considered to be the Three Lions’ natural successor to James Pickford between the sticks, while boasting the potential to spend long enough at Elland Road that he etches his name alongside some iconic No.1s - those that once won the First Division title and graced the Champions League knockout stages.
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Can Trafford emulate Lukic, Martyn & Robinson?
Beckford admits as much, with the former frontman - who was speaking courtesy of FreeBets, home of the best UK betting sites - telling GOAL when asked if Trafford can emulate Lukic, Robinson and Martyn: “Yes, 100%.
“He's had a great start to his Leeds United career. I think he's kept a clean sheet in almost half of the games he's played already. But also, the saves. A couple of unbelievable saves he's been making as well.
“His distribution with the ball at his feet. The confidence that he exudes. He comes out and collects balls that are sometimes in the attacker's favour. For example, against Sunderland, Brian Brobbey had a couple of great opportunities. One-on-ones. Traff came out, claimed them, smothered them. Got injured in one of them as well. He just gets on with it.
“That's what not only the players want to see, but that's what the fans want to see. When they see a goalkeeper like the legends you mentioned coming out, claiming the ball, getting a little bit of a smack, but getting up and just getting on with the game, they get behind the boy.
“He has got a massive future ahead of himself - 24, I think you mentioned. If he's able to stay at Leeds for 10 years, which he's more than capable of, he's a fantastic goalkeeper, seems like a good kid as well, why not?”
Similarities drawn with England legend Seaman
Trafford has also been likened to another legendary custodian with links to Leeds in the form of David Seaman - a man who started out with the Whites before going on to become an Arsenal and England legend.
Matt Kilgallon, another of those to have passed through Elland Road in his playing days, told GOAL recently when delivering his assessment of Trafford: “I think he's a top, top signing. I think he will really save Leeds United a lot of points this season.
“I like him. I think he's a character. All goalkeepers are a little bit strange, aren't they? But I tell you what, he's a character. He's confident. When he does make a save, he reminds me a bit of David Seaman. Seaman used to make worldly saves, but it looks really easy for him. I think Trafford's very similar. He's got a ponytail, so it's almost a spitting image of each other!
“I think he's done a few interviews and come across a bit of a character that might need constant attention, maybe from the sideline, the goalkeeper coach keeping him concentrated. He's still only young as a keeper, isn't he? I think he's still got time and that will come.
“Concentration on the pitch is huge, especially in the Premier League. And that wasn't down to him not being a good keeper, that must have been a bit of concentration, that mistake against Arsenal. I know what you're saying there, but I think he's got potential to be England's number one for a long, long time.”
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Leeds fixtures 2026-27: Winless in five ahead of Spurs clash
Trafford will be eager to help Leeds get their 2026-27 campaign back on track this weekend when playing host to rejuvenated Tottenham - with Daniel Farke’s side having gone five games without a win, picking up just three points in the process.
There had been talk of a push for European qualification being staged this season, on the back of more shrewd recruitment, with the plan being to head into the November international break ready to kick on towards another hectic run through to the end of the calendar year.
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