David Seaman x Jordan Pickford! James Trafford similarities drawn as £40m goalkeeper faces uncomfortable questions for the first time at Leeds

Leeds made him their most elaborate signing when agreeing a big-money deal with Premier League rivals during the summer of 2026. A forgettable second stint at the Etihad Stadium had been taken in by a man that graduated out of a fabled academy system in Manchester.

With game time in short supply at City, as the formidable frame of Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked his path, Trafford opened himself up to another challenge and fresh start.

Doors were happily flung open in West Yorkshire, with Trafford considered to be an important piece in the top-flight jigsaw being assembled by Daniel Farke. A confident character settled quickly in new surroundings, while earning more caps with the Three Lions, but a few dissenting voices emerged following a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal that saw Trafford fail to keep out a relatively tame effort from Riccardo Calafiori - which ended up being flapped into the roof of his own net.