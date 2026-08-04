David Sullivan told to avoid West Ham home matches at London Stadium following sexual misconduct allegations

According to Sky Sports, the London Stadium operator has recommended that Sullivan stays away from West Ham home games, starting with the Carabao Cup tie against Portsmouth on Saturday.

While an internal investigation concluded there is no ongoing safeguarding risk, stadium management remains cautious. A London Stadium spokesperson clarified their position, stating: "Following media reports at the end of the season regarding a safeguarding matter being managed by the club, London Stadium sought further information to ensure it could fulfil its own safeguarding responsibilities. Based on the information provided by the club, we understand the matter was investigated and that the club does not consider there to be an ongoing safeguarding risk associated with Mr Sullivan attending the stadium. However, given the potential for demonstrations and anti-social behaviour by some spectators, we have recommended to the club that he does not attend. We have also requested advance notice of any planned attendance so that appropriate safety and operational measures can be put in place."